Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Dharma Reddy’s 28-year-old son passed away on Wednesday, three days after he suffered cardiac arrest.

Chandramouli Reddy, who was to get married next month, breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, where he was admitted on December 18. He was in an extremely critical state on multiple organ support.

Doctors had done ECMO and placed a stent in a completely occluded coronary artery soon after he was brought to the hospital.

However, the efforts proved futile and he succumbed after battling for life for three days.

Chandramouli suffered cardiac arrest in Chennai while distributing wedding cards among relatives and friends.

He was scheduled to marry the daughter of industrialist A.J. Sekhar Reddy at Tirumala in the last week of January. Sekhar Reddy is also chairman of TTD’s Chennai advisory council.

The engagement has taken place recently and both the families were busy making arrangements for the marriage.

Dharma Reddy is the top official of TTD, which manages the affairs of Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

20221221-114403

