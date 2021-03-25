The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, custodian of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, on Thursday issued new directives which bar changing the names of donors to Srivani Trust after registering once.

“Devotees cannot change the name of donors to the Srivani trust as first registered and any request for name change will not be accepted at all,” a TTD official said.

Secondly, donors to Srivani Trust could avail a break darshan facility only one time in a year.

With these new instructions, TTD appealed to donors to cooperate for serving devotees with efficiency.

Meanwhile, the annual Teppotsavam (floral festival) of the Srivari (reigning deity) began on Wednesday evening at Swami Pushkarini.

“The colourfully decorated float with flowers and shining electrical illumination thrilled devotees on the banks of Swami Pushkarini as procession of utsava idols of Sri Sita Lakshmana sameta Ramachandra murthy graced and blessed the devotees,” the official said.

Tirumala pontiff Sri Pedda Jeeyarswamy and other senior officials attended the Teppostavam.

