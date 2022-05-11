The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the militant organisation well-known as the Pakistani faction of the Afghan Taliban, has extended its ceasefire in Pakistan for another five days i.e. till May 15.

Earlier, the TTP had announced a 10-day ceasefire on account of Eid after successful talks with security forces.

As per details, the TTP leadership has directed its millitants not to take part in any terror attacks and called them on to avoid skirmishes with Pakistan’s security forces till further notice.

“On May 7, a grand Jirga in South Waziristan formed a 35-member committee to broker talks between the Army and the TTP after the deadline given by security forces to evacuate the area on order to carry out an operation to cleanse it of threats expired,” said a source with knowledge about the development.

“The army had given a deadline to the Mehsud tribe to evacuate the area so that they could conduct an operation,” the source added.

The decision is being seen as an opportunity for backdoor contacts and attempts for dialogue between Pakistan security forces and the TTP leadership, with hopes of negotiation that would lead to a longstanding ceasefire agreement.

Earlier, Pakistan had comprehensive negotiations with the TTP, which were facilitated by the Afghan Taliban in Afghanistan. The negotiations resulted in a month-long ceasefire, announced by the Taliban.

However, the TTP refused to extend the agreement as it blamed the Pakistani security forces for not complying with terms agreed in the ceasefire agreement and launched a serious offensive, carrying out targeted attacks on security check posts and military installations, claiming lives of many Pakistani soldiers.

The situation at the Pakistan-Afghan border had also stayed tense before Eid as Islamabad had claimed terrorist infiltration from across the Afghan border.

Pakistan had also summoned the Afghan diplomat in Islamabad to lodge a protest against infiltration and cross border firing targeting Pakistani security forces.

Pakistan has witnessed a serious surge in terror attacks in major cities including Karachi, Lahore and others while Balochistan and the borders areas in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province, continue to stay highly sensitive of terror attacks and regrouping of militants groups, including the TTP.

20220511-163202