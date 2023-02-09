SOUTH ASIA

TTP refute Imran Khan’s assassination claim

NewsWire
0
0

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group has refuted a claim made by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that people from South Waziristan had been tasked to kill him, the media reported

TTP said its war was against the security forces and intelligence agencies, not against any political personality, Dawn reported.

“We have received information that the head of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in a meeting with the party’s provincial spokespersons claimed an assassination attempt was being planned by the TTP and South Waziristan residents have been tasked with executing the task,” a TTP statement said.

It added that a similar baseless claim was made by some party members 10 days ago.

The statement said that the outfit’s war was against security forces and intelligence agencies and not against political figures, Dawn reported.

However, it warned politicians of attacks if they became part of the war.

20230209-124003

