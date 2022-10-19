Senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) minister Atif Khan has received a letter from the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) demanding Rs 8 million in extortion, media reports said.

Sources within TTP have confirmed the issuance of the letter by the outfit’s Mardan chapter. Atif Khan also confirmed that he has received the extortion letter, Geo News reported

Speaking to journalists, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science and Technology Minister Atif Khan said that he has shared the letter with the relevant officials.

“We will take whatever action [needed] on the letter. Security agencies have been informed, rest is up to them,” said the minister.

The letter came after reports of TTP’s resurgence in the KP, Geo News reported.

Recently a terror attack also took place in Swat on a school van that killed the van driver. Following the incident, the National Security Committee (NSC) took stock of the security situation in the country.

At the meeting, officials of the country’s security apparatus gave a briefing on the security situation  in light of the recent terrorist activities.

The meeting made it clear that the blood of every citizen is precious and noted that the law will strictly deal with those involved in the bloodshed of innocents.

“Our citizens rendered unprecedented sacrifices along with the armed forces and played a historic role in the war against terrorism,” read a statement.

The forum decided to constitute an apex committee headed by PM Shehbaz and revive the National Counter-terrorism Authority (Nacta), which will work in collaboration with the provincial-level counter-terrorism departments to prevent any resurgence of terrorism in the country, Geo News reported.

