SOUTH ASIAWORLD

TTP sends extortion letter to KP minister, demands Rs 8 mn

NewsWire
0
0

Senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) minister Atif Khan has received a letter from the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) demanding Rs 8 million in extortion, media reports said.

Sources within TTP have confirmed the issuance of the letter by the outfit’s Mardan chapter. Atif Khan also confirmed that he has received the extortion letter, Geo News reported

Speaking to journalists, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science and Technology Minister Atif Khan said that he has shared the letter with the relevant officials.

“We will take whatever action [needed] on the letter. Security agencies have been informed, rest is up to them,” said the minister.

The letter came after reports of TTP’s resurgence in the KP, Geo News reported.

Recently a terror attack also took place in Swat on a school van that killed the van driver. Following the incident, the National Security Committee (NSC) took stock of the security situation in the country.

At the meeting, officials of the country’s security apparatus gave a briefing on the security situation  in light of the recent terrorist activities.

The meeting made it clear that the blood of every citizen is precious and noted that the law will strictly deal with those involved in the bloodshed of innocents.

“Our citizens rendered unprecedented sacrifices along with the armed forces and played a historic role in the war against terrorism,” read a statement.

The forum decided to constitute an apex committee headed by PM Shehbaz and revive the National Counter-terrorism Authority (Nacta), which will work in collaboration with the provincial-level counter-terrorism departments to prevent any resurgence of terrorism in the country, Geo News reported.

20221019-183805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Audio leak proves that Sharif family can establish relations with India...

    For Pakistan to go the distance in T20 World Cup, Babar...

    Over 60 including 12 US military personnel killed in Kabul blasts

    BSF hands back Bangladeshi national who crossed border by mistake