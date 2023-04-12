Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is still using Afghan soil to launch attacks against Pakistan, especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), media reports said.

In an interview with US broadcaster ‘Voice of America’, Asif said: “Islamabad has good relations with the ruling Taliban government in Kabul. However, the Afghan authorities have not succeeded in stopping the use of their territory for launching attacks on Pakistan.”

The minister said the matter had been brought up and discussed last month during a meeting between a high-ranking delegation, including Asif and ISI DG Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, and the Afghan officials, The Express Tribune reported.

“During the meeting, the Taliban expressed their determination to deal with this problem,” Asif said.

The Afghan authorities said that they would not allow their land to be used for terrorism against any country, the Defence Minister added.

Asif said that he believed the Afghan Taliban were “distancing” themselves from the proscribed outfit, however, due to the fact that they fought against NATO together in the past, certain “camaraderie” existed between the two sides, The Express Tribune reported.

During the interview, Asif also alleged that resettlement of TTP leaders in Pakistan was done through a “programme”.

“(PTI Chairman and former PM) Imran Khan has been signalling throughout his political career that he is ideologically supportive of the Taliban. At various points, the international media has even referred to him as ‘Taliban Khan’,” Asif said.

The minister highlighted that the people of the tribal areas and K-P are not ready to “co-exist” with the Taliban, saying: “It is noteworthy that people are protesting unarmed against the return of the Taliban,” The Express Tribune reported.

