Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran has come out strongly against the reported recommendation of a panel for bringing postal services under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The AMMK leader in a series of tweets on Wednesday called upon the central government not to act on the recommendations. He also deplored the attempt to levy tax on pre-packed items of curd and wheat flour.

Dhinakaran said that such attempts would affect the poor and the middle class.

20220629-182805