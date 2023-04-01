INDIA

TTV Dhinakaran to meet Thevar elders to make AMMK formidable force

NewsWire
0
0

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran – who is also the nephew of expelled AIADMK interim general secretary V.K.Sasikala – is set to meet the powerful Thevar community leaders for developing his party into a formidable political entity in the state.

Notably, the Thevar community has been traditional supporters of the AIADMK and South Tamil Nadu has been a bastion of the AIADMK due to this support extended by the community.

However, after the AIADMK has gone into the hands of Edappadi K. Palaniswami(EPS), a Gounder community man, the Thevar community is not satisfied in the senior leaders from the community being thrown out from the party which has always cherished the support of Thevar community for victories.

A Thevar community elder while speaking to IANS pointed out, “We considered AIADMK as our own party but now it is not so. The tallest leader from the Thevar community, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) is now out of the party fold. V.K. Sasikala is already out. The party is now in the hands of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, a Gounder. In Tamil Nadu, caste is a reality, and expelling our leaders from the party and making way for other caste members will be strongly opposed.”

Sources in AMMK told IANS that the former MLA’s meeting with the Thevar elders will lead to some political churning and the AMMK stands to gain in the days to come.

20230401-123204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress raises ‘old pension’ issue in MP Assembly

    Over 80% procurement order goes to defence PSUs: Rajnath

    One held in Goa with ganja valued at Rs 1 lakh

    Boy killed, another injured as bike rams into police van in...