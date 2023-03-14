Zaan Khan, who is known for his TV shows such as ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’, ‘Pyar Ho Gaya’ and ‘Naamkarann’, talked about his latest track, ‘Tu Mera’ along with the popular singer Tulsi Kumar.

“It’s a beautiful love song, and I am a huge fan of Tulsi Kumar. The moment I heard the song, I fell in love with it. Every girl and boy will definitely fall in love with it because it’s all about love. We shot the entire video in Goa, which took over 3-4 days.”

Talking about his experience while working on this song, Zaan said: “After working in the industry for several years, I have an opportunity to star opposite Tulsi Kumar. It is a very big thing for me, and I am very happy about it.”

He continued: “The makers of this song liked my profile and my previous work, and because of this, I got a call from them, and the moment I got a call, I said yes in a few seconds.”

The music video will be released on T-Series’ official YouTube channel on March 15.

