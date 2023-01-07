A tuition teacher was detained on Saturday on the charges of sodomising his student in Surat.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when the victim and his brother had gone to attend coaching class, run by Ganesh Ahire in the Navagam area.

“As per the complaint, Ganesh Ahire took the student to washroom and sodomised him. After returning home, the victim narrated his ordeal to his parents who lodged the complaint at Dindoli police station on Friday evening,” ASI Arjun Chaudhary said.

The ASI said that the victim was sent for the medical examination.

Once Ahire’s corona report comes negative, he will be officially arrested, post which he will be sent for medical examination.

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act against Ahire.

20230107-180202