Tulip Garden at J&K’s Sanasar records over 53,000 visitors

Jammu and Kashmir’s second biggest, and Jammu division’s biggest tulip garden, at Sanasar has witnessed a huge footfall of the tourists this year, an official statement said on Tuesday.

“More than 53,000 tourists from different places of the country visited the spread over 40 kanal (5 acres) of land in the picturesque Sanasar area famous for its green alpine meadows. Around 2.75 lakh tulip bulbs of 25 varieties had been planted,” the statement said.

The Tulip Garden was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on April 8.

“Tourists from all over the country and even outside the country are visiting Tulip Garden in Sanasar in hordes thereby boosting the socio-economic status of the area,” the statement said.

A total of 53,355 tourists have visited Tulip Garden Sanasar this year including 21,150 domestic tourists, 32,203 from outside J&K, and a few foreigners.

