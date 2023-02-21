ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tulsi Kumar, Jubin Nautiyal come together for ‘Mast Aankhein’

NewsWire
0
0

Ace singers Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal have collaborated for their upcoming track ‘Mast Aankhein’, produced by Bhushan Kumar.

The music video features Shantanu Maheshwari and Shweta Sharda along with Tulsi and Jubin.

Tulsi, who sang songs such as ‘Soch Na Sake’, ‘Sanam Re’, ‘Nachange Sari Raat’, ‘Ishq Di Latt’, ‘Salamat’ and ‘Dekh Lena’, among others, talked about sharing screen space with Jubin, saying: “Jubin and I have worked on multiple songs together and it’s always fun working with him.”

“We are coming up with a love song after a year and we’re both really excited about it, especially because this is also our first music video where we’re featuring together, which makes it extra special,” she added.

While elaborating on the romantic track and collaborating with Tulsi, Jubin said: “It’s always a delight to work with Tulsi Kumar, she brings an amazing vibe and energy to a project. Apart from being a good artiste she’s a good human being and that reflects in her work.”

The 33-year-old singer is known for his melodious rendition of songs like ‘Meherbani’ for ‘The Shaukeens’, ‘Zindagi’ for ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Bandeyaa’ for ‘Jazbaa’, ‘Tu Itni Khoobsurat Hain Reloaded’ for ‘Barkhaa’ and ‘Samandar’ for ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’.

Jubin added that the song is quite different and he is sure about getting love and positive response from music lovers.

He said, “‘Mast Aankhein’ is a very different song that has an amazing vibe to it. I’m eagerly waiting for its release because we’re not only coming back together after a year, but we’re also sharing the screen together.”

The song is all set to release on February 24.

20230221-190003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Somy Ali on Oscars slap: Joke was poor but Will Smith...

    Akshay Kumar says he is inspired by Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff

    Sai Tamhankar learnt Urdu for her role in ‘Mimi’

    Kangana gets a hair oil massage by her mother at home