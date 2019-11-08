‘Tum hi aana’ success feels magical: Composer Payal Dev

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Budding composer Payal Dev is currently making waves with her song “Tum hi aana” in the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer “Marjaavaan”. The song has already received over 70 million views on YouTube, and the music director — who is also a singer — says there is no success formula for art.

As a singer, Payal has recorded tracks such as “The jawaani song” in “Student Of The Year 2”, “Bhare bazaar” (“Namaste England”) and “Yu karke” (in the upcoming “Dabangg 3”).

She made her debut as a composer with “Khandaani Shafakhana” earlier this year, but it was “Tum hi aana” that has won her acclaim and popularity.

“It is a magical feeling to receive so much love from across the globe. Compared to my first composition ‘Dil jaaniye’ in the movie ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’, this has done wonders. ‘Tum hi aana’ is the theme song of ‘Marjaavaan’, and that did add a lot to it. Also, we have been receiving a lot of comments about the soothing melody, and so many covers,” Payal told IANS.

Asked if there is any success formula in Bollywood music, she shared: “Honestly, there is no success formula for art. Whether you are a singer, composer, actor or a choreographer, everyone is trying to put his or her best foot forward. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Sharing an example, she said: “For instance, my first composition did not get great views but it was playing a lot on TV and radio. I believe hard work matters. Do your best and keep up with changing times.”

–IANS

nn/vnc