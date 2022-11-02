SCI-TECHWORLD

Social networking site Tumblr has updated its Community Guidelines in which it will allow nudity, but not sexually explicit images, on the platform.

“We now welcome a broader range of expression, creativity, and art on Tumblr, including content depicting the human form (yes, that includes the naked human form),” said an official post.

Recently, the platform introduced the “Community Labels” to give users more control over their dashboard experience.

With this new feature, users can adjust their feed to their preferred comfort level by setting the types of content they want to see.

“So, even if your creations contain nudity, mature subject matter, or sexual themes, you can now share them on Tumblr using the appropriate Community Label so that everyone remains in control of the types of content they see on their dash,” the post added.

Moreover, the company mentioned that they will still don’t allow hate, spam, violent threats, or anything illegal, and visual depictions of sexually explicit acts remain off-limits on Tumblr.

It further stated that if any user encounters such content, they should continue to report it.

In January, Tumblr had rolled out a new feature “Sensitive Content toggle” for iOS users to keep the app eligible for download via the App Store.

The new feature allowed users to choose whether to opt-in or opt-out of potentially sensitive content on the iOS app.

