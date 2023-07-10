INDIA

After the trailer launch aboard the QE2 in Dubai, the makers of ‘Bawaal’ have dropped the video of the film’s first single, ‘Tumhein Kitna Pyaar Karte’. It’s a romantic number crooned by Mithoon, who is also the composer, and Arijit Singh, and penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari shared the song and tweeted: “Tareef Hum Tumhaari, Yun Beshumaar Karte, Tum Pyaar Karne Dete, Toh Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte! #TumheKitnaPyaarKarte video out now!”

The song features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s love-line, starting with their marriage, leading to their honeymoon overseas and their relationship falling apart.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film revolves around Ajay Dixit (Varun), a school teacher in Lucknow idolised by his students, and admired by everyone in town, and Nisha (Janhvi), a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. But that is never easy when the intentions are not right.

The film also features Manoj Pahwa and Mukesh Tiwari in lead roles. Shot in India and multiple international locales, the film will hit the big screen on July 21.

