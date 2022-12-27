ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tunisha leaves behind properly worth Rs 15 crore for her mother

Late TV actress Tunisha Sharma, who took her own life on December 24, was working since the age of 13 and she leaves behind the legacy of her hard work in the form of property worth Rs 15 crore, including as apartment in Bhayandar (East), which will all now go to her mother.

Tunisha, who was consigned to the flames on Tuesday, had a very busy calendar till the end and worked in several TV shows, movies and music videos, which helped her become independently wealthy.

Her funeral in Mumbai was attended by a number of television celebrities and the mother and sister of her ex-boyfriend and ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ co-star, Sheezan Khan, who stands accused of abetment of suicide on the basis of a police complaint filed by Tunisha’s mother.

Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she committed suicide, reportedly heartbroken because of the breakup. According to media reports, Sheezan had promised to Tunisha that he would marry her, but he changed his mind on the advice of his sisters.

20221227-192602

