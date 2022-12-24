ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tunisha Sharma, all of 20, commits suicide on the sets of a TV serial

NewsWire
0
0

TV actress Tunisha Sharma, who was on the cast of ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, is no more. She was found dead on the sets of a TV serial in Vasai, Mumbai, on Saturday. According to media reports, she has committed suicide.

A police investigation has started but the reason behind this extreme step is still not clear.

The 20-year-old actress was active on social media hours before her death. She posted a picture of her with the caption: “Those who are driven by their Passion don’t stop.”

Tunisha started her career with ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’ and later featured in shows such as ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, ‘Gabbar Poonchwala’, ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, ‘Internet Wala Love’ and ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’.

The young actress had featured in films like ‘Fitoor’, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh’, and ‘Dabangg 3’. She has also appeared in several music videos, notably ‘Pyaar Ho Jaayega’, ‘Nainon Ka Ye Rona’ and ‘Tu Baithe Mere Samne’.

20221224-195203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare get into a fight...

    IANS Review: ‘Unpaused: Naya Safar’: Powerful stories that touch your heart...

    ‘Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal’ has dialogues by ‘Jai Bhim’ actor Manikandan

    Esha Deol to make digital debut in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Rudra: The...