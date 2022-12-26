TV actress Tunisha Sharma’s mother has blamed her co-actor Sheezan Khan of cheating and using her in a video message. The 20-year-old actress who committed suicide on December 24 on the sets of the TV serial at Vasai, Mumbai, was in relationship with her ‘Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul’ co-actor, Sheezan Mohammed Khan.

Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him by Tunisha’s mother. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the two actors, who were in a relationship, broke up 15 days ago. Tunisha’s mother is blaming him for her daughter’s mental stress and depression.

In a video message, she said: “Despite being involved with another woman, he continued a relationship with Tunisha. He used her for three-four months. I just want to say that Sheezan should be punished, he should not be spared. I have lost my child.”

Earlier Tunisha’s uncle Pawan Sharma had told the media that Sheezan was involved with several other girls.

Tunisha started her acting career with a role in ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap’ in 2013. Besides starring in several TV shows, she has acted in Bollywood movies ‘Fitoor’, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, and ‘Kahaani 2’.

