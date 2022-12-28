‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’ actress Reem Shaikh has slammed the media for the coverage of late actress Tunisha Sharma’s last rites.

Reem was quite upset with the way media was clicking pictures of her devastated mother. The actress has urged the media to give some privacy and space to the family of Tunisha.

She also expressed her disappointment over the media asking her family members to give quotes even when her final rituals were being performed.

In a statement issued by her, Reem said: “Today, as we lost a smile, we lost someone so full of life. It was heartbreaking to let her go. Being actor, our life is an open book and while we appreciate the fact that the media has always been a part of our highs and lows, we as humans also deserve a bit of privacy while dealing with an unbearable loss.”

Continuing in the same vein, Reem said: “Tunisha’s mom was grateful to the media for spreading her message, yet it was so disheartening to see the same media capture the mother in her worse and in an unconscious state who just lost her only child. My blood boiled when during the rituals we were asked to give quotes and speak about what we felt. No words can describe what I feel.”

She added: “We understand it’s important for them to cover the news and update the audience but the amount of pain and grief of losing someone so close and so young cannot be described. Everyone deserves to mourn in privacy during such times and that personal space should be respected and given by the media too.”

Reem requested the media, saying: “Please give them privacy and have some sentiments towards situations like these. Have a heart as well. It just makes you a better human.”

Tunisha’s father passed away in 2018 and since then, Tunisha and her mother supported each other. During her last rites, Tunisha’s mother broke down and fainted.

Shivin Narang, who was present, held Tunisha’s mother as soon as she fainted and made her sit on the chair.

