Late actress Tunisha Sharma left an emotional voice note for her former boyfriend and ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ star Sheezan Khan’s mother, Kehekshan Faisi.

In the voice note, where she sounded clearly emotionally disraught, Tunisha said: “Aap mere liye bahut maine rakhte ho, Amma, bahut zyada … aap jaante bhi nahi ho, isiliye aapse har baat share karne ka mann karta hai.

“Isiliye mere zehen mein jo bhi hoga, main aapko bataungi … Lekin pata nahin, pata nahin mujhe khud kya ho raha hai nahin pata. (You mean a lot to me, Amma, very much. You have no idea. That’s why I feel like sharing with you everything. Whatever I have in my heart, I will share it. But I just don’t know what is happening to me.)”

Sheezan’s sisters played the voice note for the media at the press conference earlier in the day on Monday in Mumbai.

The 20-year-old actress committed suicide on December 24. She hanged herself in the make-up room of her co-star and former boyfriend, Sheezan Mohammed Khan.

Sheezan’s judicial custody has been extended for 14 days, after he was arrested for allegedly abetting Tunisha’s suicide. He was arrested by Valiv Police in Palghar district on December 26.

