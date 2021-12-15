WORLD

Tunisia, Algeria sign 27 bilateral agreements

In the presence of Tunisian President Kais Saied and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 27 bilateral agreements were signed during a ceremony held at the palace of Carthage in Tunis.

“These partnership agreements concern a wide range of areas, including justice, public institutions, communication, media, industry and SMEs, environment, foreign trade, culture, religious affairs, energy, vocational training, fishing, employment, childhood, the elderly, youth, sports, education and health,” said a statement released by the Tunisian presidency on Wednesday.

During a joint press conference, the Tunisian and Algerian Presidents indicated the convergence of respective visions on a number of regional and international issues, including the Libyan file, Xinhua news agency reported.

The situation in Libya “cannot be stable unless the solution stems from the Libyan people,” Saied said.

For his part, the Algerian President indicated that his position coincided with his Tunisian counterpart, and on the other hand he expressed his hope that Libya would get rid of mercenaries and all foreign forces so that harmony could return among various factions.

Tebboune on Wednesday made a two-day official visit to Tunisia and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

