Tunisia can be platform for exporting energy to Europe: Official

Tunisia can be a platform for exporting energy to Europe due to its advantage in location, Tunisian-African Business Council (TABC) President Anis Jaziri said.

Jaziri made the remarks on Saturday during a seminar on “Energy Transition for Sustainable Development between Africa and Europe” held in the capital Tunis, Xinhua news agency reported.

The seminar was attended by Tunisian Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Neila Nouira Gongi, French Ambassador to Tunisia Andre Parant, Ambassador of Senegal to Tunisia Ramatoulaye Ba Faye, and a group of Tunisian and international experts in the field of energy.

Jaziri said that the strategic location of Tunisia and its proximity to Italy and some African countries which are rich in energy, such as Libya, Algeria and Nigeria, will enable the North African country to be an “energy path” between these countries.

He added that, as Europe is looking for new energy sources following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Tunisia can be a path for exporting energy to Europe.

