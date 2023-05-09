WORLD

Tunisia dismantles human trafficking network

Tunisian security units dismantled a network involved in human trafficking and migrant smuggling, a National Guard spokesman said.

“Security units in the provinces of Kasserine and Sfax managed to dismantle a criminal network active in the smuggling of foreign nationals,” Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying in a statement.

“This network facilitates the passage of people of different African nationalities to enter the Tunisian territory through the Algerian land border, and then transports and shelters them for illegal immigration attempts toward Italy,” he added.

According to the spokesman, a total of nine individuals — six Tunisians and three migrants — from sub-Saharan African countries, were arrested.

In addition, two vehicles and a large amount of cash were seized in the operation by the security units.

Jbabli noted that Tunisia’s maritime guards also foiled 20 illegal immigration attempts on May 5-6 off the country’s eastern coast.

Located at the northern tip of Africa, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, the number of illegal immigrants trying to reach Italy via the country’s coasts does not appear to be decreasing.

20230509-122006

