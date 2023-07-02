INDIA

Tunisia foils 65 illegal immigration attempts

NewsWire
0
0

Tunisia has foiled 65 illegal immigration attempts to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Italy, the Tunisian National Guard said in a statement.

The statement, posted on its Facebook page, said on Sunday that Tunisia’s maritime guard thwarted these illegal immigration attempts between June 27 and June 29, and rescued 2,068 illegal immigrants from sinking boats during these operations.

Forty-seven of the illegal immigration attempts were foiled by National Guard units off the eastern coastal province of Mahdia and the southeastern province of Sfax, while the other 18 were foiled off the country’s northeast coast.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, the number of illegal immigrants from Tunisia to Italy has been on the rise.

2023070232999

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dutch driver Van ‘t Hoff aged 18 dies in a crash...

    Try Kate Middleton’s favourite workout at home

    Inter-state illegal arms racket busted in Delhi, one held

    Award-winning journalist Sreenivasan Jain joins Jindal School of Journalism & Communication...