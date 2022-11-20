WORLD

Tunisia, France ink financing agreement worth 200 mn euros

Tunisia and France have signed a 200-million-euro (about $206.9 million) deal to meet Tunisia’s financing needs on the sidelines of the 18th summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

The deal was inked between Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied and French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement released by the Tunisian Ministry of Economy and Planning.

The financing agreement aims to support the implementation of the government’s reform programs.

“The agreement shows France’s readiness to continue its support for Tunisia in the concretisation and implementation of its reform programmes,” Saied assured during the signing ceremony.

“This initiative will help the country regain its financial balance, boost growth and energise a sustainable economy,” he continued.

For her part, the French foreign minister stressed the importance of the reform program put in place by the Tunisian government, which “will help Tunisia to recover gradually and go beyond socio-economic difficulties.”

The 18th summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie, commonly known as La Francophonie, started on Saturday in Djerba Island in southern Tunisia.

A total of 89 delegations from across the Francophone world, including those from France, Canada, Senegal and the European Council, as well as 31 heads of state and government, attended the two-day event.

