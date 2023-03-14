WORLD

Tunisia holds 1st session of new Parliament after 19 months

NewsWire
0
0

Tunisia held the first session of its new Parliament after President Kais Saied froze the previous one on July 25, 2021.

Amid strict security measures, a total of 154 lawmakers out of 161 were sworn in at the session on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The seven vacant seats dedicated to deputies from abroad will be subject to future by-elections in the constituencies concerned.

The new Parliament also elected Ibrahim Bouderbala as its speaker.

Bouderbala, the former president of the Tunisian Bar Association, garnered 83 votes in the second round while his competitor Abdessalem Dahmani got 67.

The 71-year-old speaker will be assisted by Saoussen Mabrouk and Anouer Marzouki, two deputy speakers who were elected at the same session.

“From the decisive day in the history of Tunisia, we constitute a united and solid bloc, working hand in hand to take up the key and major challenge, namely the satisfaction of the aspirations of the Tunisian people,” Bouderbala said after his election.

The new parliament was elected in December and January in a vote with a turnout of 11 per cent.

20230314-111603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AU to extend insurance to agriculture, green energy sectors

    French Open badminton: Loh Kean Yew advances to quarters

    FIFA World Cup: Portugal believe in team tactics, not focused on...

    London’s iconic red buses under threat in pandemic funding crisis, warns...