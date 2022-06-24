The 20th edition of the Tunisia Investment Forum (TIF) began in the capital Tunis to attract international investment.

The investment summit began on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under the theme “Tunisia, reforms and competitive values,” the two-day event was organised by the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA-Tunisia), under the auspices of the Ministry of Economy and Planning and in partnership with the World Bank.

The TIF aimed at highlighting the latest advances in the business environment and presenting the priority activities that make Tunisia an innovative and sustainable base for international companies, according to the Ministry.

During the forum, participants will be able to learn about the consultations carried out between the public and the private sector in order to improve the competitiveness of certain sectors and seize the opportunity to set up Tunisian-foreign partnerships through networking sessions.

The forum was attended by a number of representatives of regional and international financial institutions, local banks, experts in the field of finance and business, investors and representatives of the private sector and Ministries.

