LIFESTYLEWORLD

Tunisia, Italy pledge to jointly fight illegal immigration

NewsWire
0
0

Senior officials of Tunisia and Italy met in Tunis, vowing to combat illegal immigration together, according to the Tunisian presidency.

Tunisian President Kais Saied met with visiting Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, on Wednesday during which the two sides agreed that immigration is not only a matter of security but needs a comprehensive answer from the governments.

They expressed a common desire to develop partnerships in various fields, said the statement.

On January 11, Tunisian and Italian Foreign Ministers held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral ties and the issue of irregular immigration, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thousands of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean every year as Tunisia is one of the main points of access to Europe through irregular channels.

20230119-062603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha asks collectors to intensify vax drive for 18-59 age group

    Shaheer Sheikh shares tips for a happy relationship

    Rail staff help UP kids reunite with family

    Spiced coffee recipes for Christmas