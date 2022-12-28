A Tunisian health official warned that the North African country may witness a new wave of Covid-19 infections at the beginning of 2023, the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported.

“Tunisians should … get to strengthen immunity and prevent the (Covid-19) transmission in anticipation of an increase in infections in January 2023,” Riadh Daghfous, Director General of the National Center of Pharmacovigilance, told TAP, on Wednesday.

Daghfous, also the President of the Covid-19 Scientific Vaccination Monitoring Committee, highlighted the importance of vaccination, Xinhua news agency reported.

“A vaccination campaign against the Omicron BA4 and BA5 strains, currently dominant in Tunisia, will start this week,” he said, urging people with chronic diseases or immunodeficiency, the elderly, and those who received the last dose of vaccine more than six months ago to get vaccinated.

A total of 6,398,305 Tunisians have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 since the start of the national vaccination campaign on March 13, 2021.

