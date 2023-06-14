WORLD

Tunisia not guardian of Europe’s borders in preventing illegal immigrants: Prez

NewsWire
0
0

Tunisian President Kais Saied said Tunisia will not be a guardian of Europe’s borders in preventing the flow of illegal immigrants as the country will only guard its own borders, according to a statement released by the presidency.

“There are criminal networks that traffic in human beings in the countries of origin or in countries of destination in Europe,” Saied said on Wednesday during a phone call with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

“Security solutions alone are not enough to eliminate the scourge,” he added, calling for a new collective approach mainly by eliminating the root causes.

The Tunisian President reiterated that an international meeting must be held with the participation of all countries concerned with the issue, Xinhua news agency reported.

Saied and Michel also discussed a number of other issues of common interest such as bilateral cooperation and Tunisia’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, the number of illegal immigrants from Tunisia to Italy has been on the rise.

20230615-042804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    San Diego Open: Zheng Qinwen sets Swiatek rematch after Muguruza retires

    Men’s World Boxing C’ships: Akash Sangwan, Nishant Dev advance to pre-quarters

    Bosses scared that employees slack off while WFH: Satya Nadella

    ‘Extraordinary measures to finance US govt likely to be exhausted in...