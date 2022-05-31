Tunisia has opened the online voter registration for expatriates for the constitutional referendum scheduled for July 25, the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) said.

According to ISIE, the voting registration should be done on its official website, and access to the registration will be limited to overseas Tunisians, reports Xinhua news agency.

The voters can check their registration status and identify their polling stations online to prepare for the vote on July 23-25, said the ISIE.

President Kais Saied declared last December that the referendum for a new constitution would be held in July 2022, followed by the parliamentary elections at the end of the year.

