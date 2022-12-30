WORLD

Tunisia reports sharp rebound in foreign tourist arrivals in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Over 6.1 million foreign tourists have visited Tunisia until December 20 this year, up 159 per cent from the same period last year, local media reported.

“A total of 6,116,756 foreign visitor arrivals were registered in Tunisia from the beginning of the year until December 20, compared to 2,354,755 tourists during the same period of 2021,” Xinhua news agency quoted Lotfi Mani, a marketing director at the Tunisian National Tourist Office (ONTT), as saying to a local media outlet.

He added that the total number of tourists is likely to reach 6.3 million by the end of this year, with France, Germany, Poland, Czech and Algeria being the main origin countries of tourists.

Tourism is an important pillar of the Tunisian economy, representing 14 per cent of the gross domestic product and offering nearly 400,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

The Tunisian tourism sector has experienced the worst crisis in the past decade, as it was hit by the political crisis caused by the Arab Spring uprising in 2011, and the terrorist attacks at the Bardo Museum in the capital Tunis and at a beach resort in Sousse in 2015.

Since 2020, the crisis had been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

20221230-123006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russian troops trying to break through Kiev’s defences

    New malaria therapy for children gets first approval

    Cummins, Azam, Brathwaite nominated for ICC Men’s Player-of-the-Month award

    EU Defence Ministers ponder military training programme for Ukraine