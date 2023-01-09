WORLD

Tunisia rescues 305 Italy-bound migrants from sinking boats

Tunisia’s naval guards have rescued 305 illegal migrants going to Italy from sinking boats off the country’s coasts two days ago, National Guard Spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli said.

The naval guards have foiled eight attempts by illegal migrants from sub-Saharan Africa to cross the Mediterranean, Jbabli added in a statement on Sunday.

Tunisian authorities will take necessary measures against the illegal immigrants, it noted.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, illegal immigration attempts from Tunisia to Italy have been on the rise.

