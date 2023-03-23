LIFESTYLEWORLD

Tunisia retrieves 4 bodies of illegal immigrants off coast

NewsWire
0
0

Tunisian coast guards have retrieved four bodies of illegal immigrants after four boats sank off the coast of Sfax province in southeastern Tunisia, Tunisian National Guard said.

Houcemeddine Jbabli, Tunisian National Guard’s spokesman, told Xinhua by phone on Thursday that four boats sank on Wednesday night off the coast of Sfax, adding that the recovered bodies belonged to three infants and an adult.

A total of 63 immigrants were rescued during the operation, and the search for the missing, the number of which was not specified, is still underway, he said.

Jbabli added that also on Wednesday night, the coast guards thwarted 10 illegal immigration attempts to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian coast, with 366 illegal immigrants of sub-Saharan African nationalities being arrested, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tunisia, located in the central Mediterranean, is one of the main points of access to Europe used by illegal immigrants. The number of attempts by illegal immigrants to go to Italy from the Tunisian coast has been increasing despite the strict measures taken by the Tunisian authorities.

20230324-015001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    U’khand govt approves relief package including displacement, rehabilitation policy

    Nora Fatehi’s scorching challenge to fans

    To-be mothers wilt as water crisis worsens in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam

    Acclaimed names to perform in week-long cultural fest in Bhopal