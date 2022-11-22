SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Tunisia survive late penalty scare to hold Denmark to a goalless draw

NewsWire
0
0

Tunisia survived a late penalty scare to share points with Denmark in the Group D match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday evening.

The Eagles of Carthage, which have never reached the World Cup knockouts in five previous attempts, dominated the early stages as they kept the pressure on the Danes forcing them into committing mistakes.

On the other hand, Denmark took their time to settle down but stepped up the pace as the game progressed with their talisman Christian Eriksen controlling the midfield traffic.

Backed by their vociferous supporters, Tunisia brought energy to the game right from kick-off to open their Group D campaign with a strong performance against one of the pre-tournament dark horses.

The Africans went into the offensive very early into the match and nearly ripped open the defence in the 11th minute as Mohamed Drager’s long-range effort deflecting off Andreas Christensen and going inches off the target.

Although the Danes made a slow start to the proceedings, they came into their own with Eriksen keeping Tunisian defenders busy, the Danes flattered once in close proximity to the goal.

At the other end, Kasper Schmeichel made sure the teams went into the half time break with the scores tied at 0-0 bringing off a superlative save keeping out a try from Anis Ben Slimane.

In the second half, the Tunisians continued to keep the pressure with some hard tackles and came up with the occasional attacks to rattle the Danes.

A combined move between Issam Jebali and Youssef Msakni fizzled out as an onrushing Schmeichel brilliantly tipped the ball away from the goal.

The Tunisians continued to look for opportunities to cut through the heart of the Denmark defense.

At the other end Denmark had the two best chances in the second half.

On the first occasion, Aymen Dahmen’s tipped over a 69th minute try by Eriksen and of the resultant corner kick substitute Andreas Cornelius headed effort from close range ended into the goal post.

The Tunisians continued to be on the tenterhooks in injury added on time as they survived a late VAR over a possible penalty decision over a handball, the VAR review found no handball been committed by Tunisian players.

In the end, the Tunisians were happy for the one point from the match.

Tunisia take on Australia in the next round match on November 26 and wind up their group engagements against Australia on November 30.

20221123-045404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    England to kneel at Euros despite possible booing: Southgate

    I-League 2022-23: Punjab FC aiming for their third consecutive win

    Clubs to meet Premier League; managers to seek ‘firebreak’ after Covid...

    Looking forward to be a part of new look Indian football...