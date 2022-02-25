WORLD

Tunisia to send plane to withdraw Tunisians in Ukraine

By NewsWire
0
0

Amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Tunisia decided to send a plane to Poland to withdraw Tunisians residing in Ukraine and wishing to return to Tunisia, reported Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) on Thursday.

“The Tunisian embassy in Poland has informed the association of the Tunisian community in Ukraine of Tunisia’s decision,” the association’s president Tarek Aloui said, Xinhua news agency reported citing the TAP.

The Tunisian community in Ukraine sent a distress call in order to speed up their repatriation, following the attack against Ukraine, Aloui said, adding that the various members of the Tunisian community in Ukraine are safe.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation in the Donbass region.

20220225-102601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.