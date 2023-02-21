Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar has voiced his country’s readiness to support Libya in reaching a political settlement to end its crisis.

Ammar made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Abdoulaye Bathily to discuss the Libyan crisis, said the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Tuesday.

The Tunisian top diplomat said Tunisia is determined to “provide all the necessary support to the Libyan people and to the efforts of the UN in order to restore peace, security and development in the neighbouring country,” according to the statement.

Ammar reiterated Tunisia’s firm stance on Libya’s situation, which is based on supporting a peaceful Libyan-led and -owned solution free of foreign interference, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, Bathily praised Tunisia for its constructive stance and its central role in supporting the process of settling the Libyan issue.

Bathily reviewed the UN’s efforts made in collaboration with various Libyan parties, neighbouring countries and international partners to promote dialogue between the Libyan factions, “so as to lead to the organisation of elections as soon as possible, in accordance with the will of the Libyan people.”

