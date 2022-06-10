WORLD

Tunisian FM meets Libyan, Algerian counterparts on ties, regional issues

Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi met with his Libyan and Algerian counterparts over strengthening ties and regional issues, according to a statement by his Ministry.

During the meeting on Friday, the Ministers expressed the willingness to develop relations and explore new horizons for cooperation between the three north African countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting exchanged visions to coordinate positions on international and regional issues, said the statement.

“The consultations will focus on a number of issues of common concern, including integrated and solidarity development, combating terrorism, addressing organised crime, and issues of food, energy and environmental security,” it added.

