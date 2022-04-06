WORLD

Tunisian FM summons Turkish Ambassador after Erdogan’s ‘regret’ comments

NewsWire
0
0

Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi summoned the Turkish Ambassador over the Turkish President’s comments on his Tunisian counterpart’s decision to dissolve parliament, Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported.

During a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Jerandi on Wednesday denounced the statement from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “unacceptable” interference in the internal affairs of his country, Xinhua news agency reported.

On late Monday, Erdogan expressed his “regret” that the Tunisian parliament was dissolved and an inquiry was launched against the deputies who attended an online session to revoke the decrees issued by Tunisian President Kais Saied.

On Monday, Saied decided to dissolve the parliament “to preserve the state and its institutions”.

20220407-045203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Blinken, US business leaders discuss private sector mobilisation for Covid relief

    Hacker steals $625 mn in crypto from Blockchain platform Ronin

    IS militants attack Kurdish prison in Syria

    Medvedev says Russia has many reliable partners with promising markets