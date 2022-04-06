Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi summoned the Turkish Ambassador over the Turkish President’s comments on his Tunisian counterpart’s decision to dissolve parliament, Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported.

During a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Jerandi on Wednesday denounced the statement from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “unacceptable” interference in the internal affairs of his country, Xinhua news agency reported.

On late Monday, Erdogan expressed his “regret” that the Tunisian parliament was dissolved and an inquiry was launched against the deputies who attended an online session to revoke the decrees issued by Tunisian President Kais Saied.

On Monday, Saied decided to dissolve the parliament “to preserve the state and its institutions”.

20220407-045203