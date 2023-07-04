An agent of Tunisia’s National Guard was stabbed in the capital Tunis, said the Interior Ministry in a statement.

“The national guard agent was stabbed with a sharp object while he was working at the naval centre of La Goulette in the northern suburbs of the Tunisian capital Tunis,” the statement added on Monday.

The agent was taken to hospital and his condition was stable, it said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The assailant was arrested and is in police custody for investigation, according to the Ministry statement that offers no further details.

