INDIA

Tunisian PM, Saudi finance minister meet on ties

NewsWire
0
0

Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane met with the visiting Saudi Arabian Finance Minister in Tunis on bilateral ties, the Tunisian government said.

During the meeting with Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan at the government headquarters, the two officials highlighted good relations between Tunisia and Saudi Arabia and the two countries’ willingness to enhance cooperation in various fields, according to a government statement on Thursday.

Bouden and her guest also expressed satisfaction with the frequent exchange of visits between senior officials of the two countries, said the statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

They also expressed the desire to further deepen exchanges and cooperation in financial sector and renewable energy, as well as to boost investment in human capital.

2023072142676

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arrested Trinamool leader finally suspended from his Bengal govt utility job

    TN to prove that history of Indian subcontinent began from Tamil...

    Kejriwal calls meeting to address rain issues, rising Yamuna water level

    Over 17,000 perform Amarnath Yatra on 19th day despite bad weather