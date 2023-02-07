WORLD

Tunisian president dismisses foreign minister

Tunisian President Kais Saied decided on Tuesday to end the duties of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi, according to a statement issued by the Presidency.

The statement did not specify the reason for the dismissal, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President appointed Nabil Ammar as the new Foreign Minister, according to the statement.

In January, Saied sacked the Trade Minister Fadhila Rabhi as the North African country is witnessing an economic crisis and soaring inflation.

