Tunisian President dissolves Parliament

NewsWire
Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the dissolution of the Assembly of People’s Representatives, or Parliament.

The announcement was made by Saied in a speech broadcast on state television Wataniya 1 late Wednesday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The state is targeted by a desperate coup attempt… My responsibility is to protect the state, its institutions, and its people,” the President said.

Saied referred to Article 72 of the country’s Constitution, which states that “the President of the republic is the head of the State and the symbol of its unity, guarantees its independence and continuity and ensures respect for the Constitution”.

Describing an earlier meeting of Parliament as “illegal”, he said it “has already been suspended since last July” and its session has “no legitimacy”.

The Tunisian head of state warned against any attempt to sow chaos and internal division.

“Solid institutions and a conscious people will be there to counter any plot against national security, and all the authors of this plot will be prosecuted in justice according to the regulations in force,” said the President.

“We will pursue the construction of a new Tunisia… The legitimacy will be that of the people,” he added.

On July 25, 2021, Saied sacked former Prime Minister Hichem Mechich and suspended all activities of Parliament.

More than half of the 217-seat Parliament voted on Wednesday in a symbolic online session to revoke presidential decrees halting the chamber’s functions.

20220331-140604

