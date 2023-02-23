WORLD

Tunisian president sacks 3rd minister in 2 months

Tunisian President Kais Saied has decided to end the duties of Minister of Employment and Training Nasreddine Nsibi, according to a statement issued by the Presidency.

This is already the third minister the Tunisian President has dismissed in two months, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement released on Wednesday did not specify the reason for the dismissal.

Nsibi also held the post of official spokesperson for the Tunisian government.

In the same statement, the Tunisian President has appointed Mounir Ben Rjiba as Secretary of State to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On February 7, Saied sacked Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi, a month after the dismissal of Trade Minister Fadhila Rabhi.

