WORLD

Tunisian Prez, Libyan FM discuss Libya’s situation

NewsWire
0
0

Tunisian President Kais Saied held a meeting with visiting Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush to discuss the Libyan crisis, according to a statement released by the Tunisian presidency.

During the meeting on Friday, Saied recalled Tunisia’s firm position on Libya’s situation, which is based on supporting a peaceful Libyan-led and Libyan-owned solution free of foreign interference, according to the statement.

Tunisia rejects any attempt to divide Libya, according to the Tunisian President, who also reiterated Tunisia’s constant readiness to support Libya in reaching a political settlement, Xinhua news agency reported.

For her part, Mangoush expressed gratitude to Tunisia for its active role in pushing for a peaceful settlement.

Earlier on Friday, Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi met with his Libyan and Algerian counterparts over strengthening ties and regional issues.

During the meeting, the Ministers expressed the willingness to strengthen ties and explore new horizons for cooperation between the three north African countries.

20220611-055201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fed Reserve Guv Randal Quarles to step down in Dec

    Gunmen kill 5 civilians in Kabul

    ICHRRF officially recognises the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide, 1989-1991

    France to impose self-quarantine for travellers from UK