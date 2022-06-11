Tunisian President Kais Saied held a meeting with visiting Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush to discuss the Libyan crisis, according to a statement released by the Tunisian presidency.

During the meeting on Friday, Saied recalled Tunisia’s firm position on Libya’s situation, which is based on supporting a peaceful Libyan-led and Libyan-owned solution free of foreign interference, according to the statement.

Tunisia rejects any attempt to divide Libya, according to the Tunisian President, who also reiterated Tunisia’s constant readiness to support Libya in reaching a political settlement, Xinhua news agency reported.

For her part, Mangoush expressed gratitude to Tunisia for its active role in pushing for a peaceful settlement.

Earlier on Friday, Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi met with his Libyan and Algerian counterparts over strengthening ties and regional issues.

During the meeting, the Ministers expressed the willingness to strengthen ties and explore new horizons for cooperation between the three north African countries.

20220611-055201