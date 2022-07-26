Tunisian voters turned out in low numbers for a referendum on a new constitution.

The turnout was around 27.54 per cent with the participation of 2,458,985 voters, Xinhua news agency quoted the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) chief Farouk Bouasker as saying late Monday.

However, the number “remains an estimation” as the results of some polling stations have not yet reached the polling centre, Bouasker added.

Tunisia started the referendum in its 24 provinces on the country’s Republic Day, which fell on Monday.

There were a total of 9,278,541 registered voters and polling stations across the country opened at 6 a.m.

The final results of the referendum will not be announced until the deadlines for appeals have passed, but no later than August 28.

The new constitution, which replaces one drafted in 2014 three years after the Arab Spring, would give the head of state full executive control, supreme command of the army and the ability to appoint a government without parliamentary approval.

