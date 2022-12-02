Tunisia’s spicy harissa sauce has been added to the Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage list .

The item “Harissa, knowledge, skills and culinary and social practices” passed the examination at the 17th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage ongoing in the Moroccan capital Rabat, reports Xinhua news agency.

Harissa is made by drying chili peppers in the sun before splitting them, removing their stalks and deseeding.

The chili peppers are then washed, ground and seasoned with salt, garlic and coriander using a pestle and mortar or a manual meat mincer.

Harissa is used regularly in the country and is a culinary tradition, according to the Unesco.

The Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage was adopted at the 32nd General Assembly of Unesco on Oct. 17, 2003, to protect the world’s intangible cultural heritage.

This year’s session, which ends on December 3, evaluates over 50 nominations submitted by States Parties for inscription on the Lists of the Convention.

