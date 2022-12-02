LIFESTYLEWORLD

Tunisia’s spicy harissa sauce added to Unesco cultural heritage list

NewsWire
0
0

Tunisia’s spicy harissa sauce has been added to the Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage list .

The item “Harissa, knowledge, skills and culinary and social practices” passed the examination at the 17th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage ongoing in the Moroccan capital Rabat, reports Xinhua news agency.

Harissa is made by drying chili peppers in the sun before splitting them, removing their stalks and deseeding.

The chili peppers are then washed, ground and seasoned with salt, garlic and coriander using a pestle and mortar or a manual meat mincer.

Harissa is used regularly in the country and is a culinary tradition, according to the Unesco.

The Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage was adopted at the 32nd General Assembly of Unesco on Oct. 17, 2003, to protect the world’s intangible cultural heritage.

This year’s session, which ends on December 3, evaluates over 50 nominations submitted by States Parties for inscription on the Lists of the Convention.

20221202-135203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The third edition of AD Design Show

    Mysterious lights in sky leaves residents in Lucknow puzzled

    Primal Scream plan reissue of their debut album

    India’s first skincare inspired showcase at the FDCI X LFW