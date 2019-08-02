Tunneling on Kitchener GO line to be completed by 2021

An ambitious project to improve the Kitchener GO line has begun. The construction of two rail tunnels under Highways 409 and 401 began on July 26, and this makes it possible for a two-way, all-day service one step closer along the Kitchener GO line serving the burgeoning communities that include Brampton and Mississauga.

The construction will accommodate two additional tracks, future signalling and communications infrastructure. The tunnels will be constructed under 21 live lanes of Highways 401 and 409.

The project will make way for more GO train service on the Kitchener corridor.

The project cost the province approximately $116.9 million and is projected to be completed by 2021.

New numbers from Statistics Canada show Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo make up the second-fastest growing census metropolitan area in Canada.

Statistics Canada census data shows the area’s population grew 2.6 per cent between 2017 and 2018.

Today the population stands at well over 600,000 living in the area and having a reliable as well as more frequent transport system linking the region to Toronto and elsewhere is key to its future development. -CINEWS