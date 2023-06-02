ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Tupac Shakur set to be honoured with Hollywood Walk Of Fame star

Rapper Tupac Shakur is to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The rap icon, who was killed in September 1996 aged 25, will get the Hollywood Boulevard tribute on June 7, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement, “Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary. This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come.”

Martinez suggested Tupac’s star will become a huge attraction for rap fans, adding, “Surely, as one of LA’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars.”

Tupac is still widely recognised as one of the most influential and successful rappers of all time. He died on September 7, 1996 after he was involved in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

Kendrick Lamar, 35, previously paid a glowing tribute to the late rap star, describing Tupac as one of his biggest inspirations.

On the 19th anniversary of Tupac’s death, in a note posted on the official Tupac website, the rapper said, “I was 8 yrs old when I first saw you. I couldn’t describe how I felt at that moment. So many different emotions. Full of excitement. Full of joy and eagerness.”

“20 yrs later I understand exactly what that feeling was. INSPIRED. The people that you touched on that small intersection changed lives forever. I told myself I wanted to be a voice for man one day. Whoever knew I was speaking out loud for u to listen. Thank you.”

