Tupperware India eyes outlets, e-commerce route

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Kitchenware and culinary brand Tupperware here on Thursday announced their foray into the brick and mortar and e-commerce business channels in India.

The company, which was using only the direct selling route, would effectively adopt the multi-channel strategy this month.

Consultants and distributors, working for Tupperware, can now become Tupperware authorised sellers on the e-commerce platforms, or take charge of ‘exclusive Tupperware outlets’, the company said in a statement.

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Tupperware India, said, “Our direct selling model has been a great success. But in today’s digital world, our marketing approach needs to evolve with the changing market dynamics. We want to expand our market coverage to reach new customers and bolster our share of market.”

On the e-commerce front, all products will be available on the official brand portal and will be listed on leading marketplaces, like Amazon and Flipkart, through Tupperware authorised sellers.

“With a target to reach 35 million households, Tupperware plans to open over 30 outlets this year. Initial locations include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Surat, Ahmedabad and Pune,” the statement said.

